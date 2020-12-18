One dead in Centerville condo fire

One person died Friday in a fire in a Centerville condominium complex, according to Washington Twp. officials.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Hackamore Trail about 2:45 p.m.
“Residents of the 2-story, 4-unit building were evacuated, however, the fire has unfortunately resulted in one fatality,” the Washington Twp. release said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the township release said no dollar loss to the structure and contents was known at this time. No cause of the fire was immediately released.