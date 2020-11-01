X

One injured after overnight crash in Jefferson Twp.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Jefferson Twp. Saturday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash occurred at West Third Street and state Route 49.

Initial reports show that a white van traveling west on Third Street collided with a black truck traveling east on Third Street. The white van went off the right side of the roadway where it came to rest, a release stated.

ExploreWe go behind the scenes at the board of elections. Here’s what we saw during early voting

The driver of the black truck was uninjured, however the driver of the white van suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the release said.

The crash occurred around right around midnight, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.