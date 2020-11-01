One injured after overnight crash in Jefferson Twp.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Jefferson Twp. Saturday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash occurred at West Third Street and state Route 49.
Initial reports show that a white van traveling west on Third Street collided with a black truck traveling east on Third Street. The white van went off the right side of the roadway where it came to rest, a release stated.
The driver of the black truck was uninjured, however the driver of the white van suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the release said.
The crash occurred around right around midnight, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.