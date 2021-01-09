One injured after semitrailer strikes vehicle in Darke County

Initial reports show that just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a gray 2011 Chevy Cruze driven by Benjamin Savage 18, of Arcanum was traveling southeast on state Route 503. Savage reportedly stopped at the intersection of SR 503 and US route 127 before he pulled into the intersection and was struck by a 2020 Freightline semitrailer, driven by Przemyslaw Wojcik 37, of Schaumburg, Illinois, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Savage was transported to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries. Wojcik was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Darke County deputies, Arcanum Rescue and New Madison Fire all responded to the crash.