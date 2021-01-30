One taken to hospital after pedestrian strike on Friday

One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian strike at North Main Street and Shiloh Springs Road, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Initial reports show that just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing North Main Street. The vehicle was traveling north towards Shiloh Springs Road, the release said.
The pedestrian was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and was cited for walking in the roadway, the release stated. The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.