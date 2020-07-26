One woman dead after fire in Clearcreek Twp.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Warren County Coroner.

The fire was reported on Hathaway Road at 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, a release from the Clearcreek Twp. Fire Department said. Crews could see the fire from a distance prior to their arrival and said there was a “significant amount of fire coming from the home.” Crews attempted a fire attack and search and rescue simultaneously after neighbors informed them that the resident, a single woman, was unaccounted for.