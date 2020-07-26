One woman dead after fire in Clearcreek Twp.

CLEARCREEK TWP.- One woman is dead after a fire in Clearcreek Twp. yesterday afternoon. A passerby reported the fire and emergency crews worked to save the victim, but they were unsuccessful.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Warren County Coroner.
The fire was reported on Hathaway Road at 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, a release from the Clearcreek Twp. Fire Department said. Crews could see the fire from a distance prior to their arrival and said there was a “significant amount of fire coming from the home.” Crews attempted a fire attack and search and rescue simultaneously after neighbors informed them that the resident, a single woman, was unaccounted for.
Franklin Twp., Massie Twp., Wayne Twp., Turtlecreek Twp., Spring Valley Twp., Franklin Joint Emergency Services and the City of Lebanon Fire Departments all responded.