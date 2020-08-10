One year after approval, Huber Heights veterans memorial making progress

The Huber Heights veterans memorial is one step closer to becoming a reality.
City Manager Rob Schommer said the architect for the project completed several renderings of the memorial. The city expects to spend around $1 million on the new memorial, Schommer said.
During the city council’s remote work session on Tuesday, Schommer said the monument will include a pillar for each branch of the military, including the newly added Space Force. There will be several walkways with educational information along the path for visitors to read about the wars and conflicts the U.S. has been a part of, starting with World War I. Along the pathway there will either be plaques or reading boards and “mini monuments.”
There will also be a place for quiet reflection at the end of the path.
“The intent with this is to not have it just be a drive-by monument, but be part of the park and be a destination,” Schommer said. “We want this to serve not just the community, but the region.”
After several weeks of discussion, Huber Heights City Council voted to approve the original legislation for the memorial last August. The memorial will be built in Thomas Cloud park, at 4707 Brandt Pike.
All council members were in favor of the memorial being erected, but there was lengthy discussion on where to build it. Gary Sherman Park, which is on John Geiger Way, was also proposed as a possible location for the memorial. Ultimately, the Military and Veterans Commission and city council decided on Thomas Cloud park.
Schommer said the city hopes the memorial will serve not only as a place for reflection, but local schools can bring their classes to the memorial for field trips and other educational purposes.
The city will start building the memorial after the budget for the project is finalized and sources for funding have been identified, Schommer said.