One year after approval, Huber Heights veterans memorial making progress

Explore Huber Heights veterans memorial will be built in Thomas Cloud park

After several weeks of discussion, Huber Heights City Council voted to approve the original legislation for the memorial last August. The memorial will be built in Thomas Cloud park, at 4707 Brandt Pike.

All council members were in favor of the memorial being erected, but there was lengthy discussion on where to build it. Gary Sherman Park, which is on John Geiger Way, was also proposed as a possible location for the memorial. Ultimately, the Military and Veterans Commission and city council decided on Thomas Cloud park.

Schommer said the city hopes the memorial will serve not only as a place for reflection, but local schools can bring their classes to the memorial for field trips and other educational purposes.

The city will start building the memorial after the budget for the project is finalized and sources for funding have been identified, Schommer said.