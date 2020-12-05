Patchy fog to start today; Partly cloudy, cold through weekend

We will start out today with some patchy fog, but otherwise temperatures will be cold under a partly cloudy sky, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs for the day will only reach up to about 38 degrees, with some light wind pushing wind chill temperatures down a few degrees.
Tonight will be much the same, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 25 degrees, though winds will largely calm soon after dark.
Sunday will also be partly cloudy and cold, with highs again around 38 degrees, though winds will continue to be largely calm.
Overnight we will see some more clouds gather, with a slight chance for some snow beginning in the early hours of Monday morning. Otherwise temperatures will fall to around 26 degrees.
Around dawn on Monday skies will be mostly cloudy and we will still have a slight chance of snow, which will taper off mid-morning. Otherwise it will be cold, with a high near 37 degrees and some light wind.
Monday night the clouds will break up somewhat as temperatures fall to around 26 degrees.