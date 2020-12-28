X

Police seek person of interest in death of 41-year-old Dayton man

Tyray Ward
Tyray Ward

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Crime & Law | 6 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Dayton police have identified a person of interest in the December shooting of a 41-year-old Dayton man.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help to find 26-year-old Tyray Ward, who stands 6 feet, 2 and weighs 300 pounds, according to the Dayton Police Department.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton police investigating death of 41-year-old man

Austin Newell was shot to death Dec. 11 in the 1100 block of Leo Street in Dayton.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.