Pet pig named Arnold Ziffel at center of dueling Springboro lawsuits

A Vietnamese pot-bellied pig named Arnold Ziffel is the focus of dueling lawsuits between a Springboro couple and their homeowners’ association.
The Country Brook Homeowners’ Association filed a civil suit in Warren County Court of Common Pleas Court earlier this month against Richard Lee Price, Jr. for keeping a 300-pound pig at his home on White Beech Court in Clearcreek Twp. On Wednesday, Price and his wife Katharine Bebe Price, a Vietnamese expatriate, countered with a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the pig is a pet, one that is traditional in Vietnam and an important part of that country’s culture and heritage.
The couple allege in the federal suit that they are being discriminated against because housing rules were amended after the defendants learned of Katharine Price’s nation of origin.
“This is a textbook case of discrimination that is unlawful under The Fair Housing Act,” reads the U.S. District Court complaint filed by the Prices in the Southern District of Ohio.
The couple purchased Arnold Ziffel, named after a pig featured on the television show Green Acres, in November 2018, according to court documents.
The federal lawsuit also names as defendants Lisa S. Ziemnik, Craig Salmon-Gilmore, Charles R. Norman, the Scott G. Oxley Co. and Planning Alternatives, LLC. The Prices allege the defendants are parties responsible for various aspects of administering policies and interpreting terms of sale for housing or for operating facilities and managing housing at the Springboro subdivision.
In the lawsuit filed in the Warren County court, the Country Brook Homeowners Association claims its covenants, conditions and restrictions prohibit the keeping of animals, livestock or poultry of any type, and notes that Richard Price is refusing to remove a “three hundred (300) pound hog” from the property. The Common Pleas Court suit further claims that the violation has caused and will continue to cause irreparable harm, damages and expenses to the HOA and to its members.
In the federal suit, the Springboro couple is asking the court to judge Arnold Ziffel specifically, and all Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs generally, as pets. The Prices are also seeking compensatory damages of at least $80,000 and punitive damages of $168,312 from the defendants as well as costs and attorney’s fees.
A preliminary injunction hearing in the homeowners’ association suit against Price is scheduled this morning in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas.