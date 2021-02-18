Pet pig named Arnold Ziffel at center of dueling Springboro lawsuits

The federal lawsuit also names as defendants Lisa S. Ziemnik, Craig Salmon-Gilmore, Charles R. Norman, the Scott G. Oxley Co. and Planning Alternatives, LLC. The Prices allege the defendants are parties responsible for various aspects of administering policies and interpreting terms of sale for housing or for operating facilities and managing housing at the Springboro subdivision.

In the lawsuit filed in the Warren County court, the Country Brook Homeowners Association claims its covenants, conditions and restrictions prohibit the keeping of animals, livestock or poultry of any type, and notes that Richard Price is refusing to remove a “three hundred (300) pound hog” from the property. The Common Pleas Court suit further claims that the violation has caused and will continue to cause irreparable harm, damages and expenses to the HOA and to its members.

In the federal suit, the Springboro couple is asking the court to judge Arnold Ziffel specifically, and all Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs generally, as pets. The Prices are also seeking compensatory damages of at least $80,000 and punitive damages of $168,312 from the defendants as well as costs and attorney’s fees.

A preliminary injunction hearing in the homeowners’ association suit against Price is scheduled this morning in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas.