Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 7 in court live

WAVERLY — More agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are expected to take the stand as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues today.
George — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.
Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.
The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.
Forensic evidence has taken center stage in recent days of the trial; on Friday and Monday the jury heard from agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Agents Shane Hanshaw and Todd Fortner testified about the first crime scene, the home of Chris Sr. and Gary, revisiting evidence they collected in April 2016 during the course of their investigation.
