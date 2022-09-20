Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 7 in court live

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Forensic evidence has taken center stage in recent days of the trial; on Friday and Monday the jury heard from agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Agents Shane Hanshaw and Todd Fortner testified about the first crime scene, the home of Chris Sr. and Gary, revisiting evidence they collected in April 2016 during the course of their investigation.