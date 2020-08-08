Piqua emergency department to open in August

A new medical center and free standing emergency department will open Tuesday in Piqua.
Kettering Health Network’s Piqua location, combined with its new Troy hospital opening in June 2019, means Miami County went from one emergency department to three in a little over a year.
The other emergency department is part of Upper Valley Medical Center, operated near Troy by competitor Premier Health.
The equivalent of 65 full-time employees will work out of the new Piqua medical office, at 308 S. Looney Road. These are newly created jobs for the facility.
The project was announced in November 2018 and started construction December 2018.
The 48,000-square-foot medical center will have a 24/7 emergency department, radiology and lab services and medical offices for primary care and specialty services.
Kettering Health Network also operates nine hospitals: Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine.
The Dayton Daily News previously reported that the number of emergency departments — both freestanding and hospital-attached — has rapidly grown in the region in recent years. Besides Piqua and Troy, Kettering Health opened an ER in Middletown as part of a new medical center and in recent years added ERs in Franklin and Huber Heights.
Premier Health opened an ER in Miamisburg in 2018, though also converted its Mason ER into an urgent care. Mercy Health opened an ER in Enon in September 2019.