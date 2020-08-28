X

Police find ‘trespassing’ snake in Franklin, seek owner

By Kristen Spicker

A Franklin police officer responding to trespassing complaint early Friday morning found a slithering suspect: a ball python.

Police captured the snake and are asking anyone missing a ball python to call the police department at 937-746-2882 to arrange a pick-up time.

If the snake is not claimed by noon, it will be placed with a rescue.

Police found the snake around midnight, but it is not clear where it was located.

