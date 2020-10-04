Police investigating deaths of 2 members of Xenia homeless community

Xenia police are investigating the deaths of two members of the homeless community.
There is no indication that the deaths are related or that foul play was a factor in either case, according to police.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Second Street around 3:50 p.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.
Once on the scene, police and paramedics found the deceased person, whose identity has not been released but was reportedly a member of the Xenia homeless community.
Press Release Date and Time of Incident: Thursday, October 1, 2020 at approximately 3:50 p.m. Location of Incident:...Posted by Xenia Police Division on Saturday, October 3, 2020
Detectives and Greene County Coroner’s Office investigators are continuing to look into the case.
Police are also still investigating the death of another member of the homeless community that was recently reported.
There was no criminal activity involved, according to police.
“We are aware of rumors that these deaths were the result of violent criminal activity,” read a statement from the department. “We can say with the utmost certainty this is not the case.”
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.