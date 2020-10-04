A big election approaches. Make sure you’re registered to vote by Monday

How to register to vote online Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Lines of early voters are expected to snake well into the Montgomery County administration building parking garage on Tuesday, said Jan Kelly, county board of elections director.

“I’m nervous. The energy is exciting but there are so many unknowns: COVID, the temperature of the nation and the temperament of the people," she said. "But we are prepared, and we will handle whatever comes at us.”

Military members and overseas civilians began voting two weeks ago. Starting on Tuesday everyone else can can vote absentee by mail, hand deliver their absentee ballot to their local county board of elections or they can vote early in person at their local board office until Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 or hand-delivered to the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted.

“We are making it easier than ever for registered Ohio voters to make their voice heard,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Every voter choosing to cast their ballot from the comfort of their own home makes for an even smoother voting experience."

Here is what you need to know to vote absentee or early in Ohio starting Oct. 6, 2020.

His office sent ballot request applications to every registered voter in the state and by Thursday more than 2 million Ohioans had requested absentee ballots, up from 957,260 from the same time in 2016, LaRose said.

Last week LaRose issued a directive saying that people who have requested an absentee ballot but wish to instead vote early in person may vote on regular ballots rather than provisional ballots through Nov. 2. Those who have requested an absentee ballot but decide to vote at the polls on Election Day will have to vote on provisional ballots, which will be reviewed by bipartisan board teams prior to counting after Election Day to make sure the person has not voted twice.

It is illegal to fraudulently cast two ballots, but if voters are concerned that their absentee ballots have not arrived at the board office by Election Day, they can go to their polling place, explain the situation and cast a provisional ballot, Kelly said.

Requested absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning on Tuesday. Warren County Board of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said he’ll be sending out about 44,000 absentee ballots Tuesday, up from 26,000 at the same time during the 2016 presidential election. The board paid Pitney Bowes to track the progress of absentee ballots through the mail so voters can see how close they are to getting to their homes, he said.

“We are down to the wire. We will be ready,” Sleeth said.

Seasonal staffer at the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Mary Ann Jones works behind a protective plastic shield that will help protect staff and voters during the pandemic as early voting begins Oct. 6, 2020. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Processing voter registrations has become far less labor intensive, Kelly said, since online voter registration began in September 2016, after the legislature passed a bill sponsored by LaRose when he was in the Ohio Senate. It also makes it easier for voters to complete the whole process from home as long as they have the correct documentation. The state requires name, address, date of birth and a choice of providing either the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number or a driver’s license or state identification number.

How many people are registered locally?

As of Sept. 25 7.98 million Ohioans had registered to vote statewide, a 1.5 percent increase over the total voter registration for the 2016 General Election, according to LaRose’s office.

Locally the largest increase in voter registrations by percentage so far in the nine-county Dayton region is in Warren County, which saw its total jump by 9 percent, according to data provided by LaRose’s office. Montgomery County’s total dropped by 0.8 percent, the only area county to see a decline. The final numbers will change once the deadline has passed.

Voter registration and turnout 2016 and 2020 Primary 2016 General Election 2016 Primary 2020 General Election 2020 Jurisdiction Registered Voters Voter turnout Registered Voters Voter turnout Registered Voters Voter turnout Registered Voters * Ohio 7,563,184 43.7% 7,861,025 71.3% 7,774,767 23.6% 7,978,831 Butler County 237,211 41.2% 247,972 71.1% 247,051 18.8% 255,073 Champaign County 25,148 44.9% 25,696 72.2% 25,617 28.5% 26,251 Clark County 86,688 43.6% 89,006 70.5% 86,997 21.2% 89,207 Darke County 33,319 47.0% 34,063 75.8% 33,448 23.9% 34,425 Greene County 109,056 47.7% 114,521 73.1% 114,372 33.4% 117,587 Miami County 70,505 48.1% 72,257 74.1% 72,455 25.7% 74,471 Montgomery County 358,809 41.8% 372,674 70.3% 360,136 19.4% 369,525 Preble County 27,060 48.0% 27,815 75.1% 27,765 27.3% 28,345 Warren County 146,070 47.3% 152,192 78.5% 159,109 28.5% 165,949 Ohio data is as of 9/25/20 and county data is 9/30/20. Final numbers will be available after Oct. 5. Source: Ohio Secretary of State

Several of those interviewed said they saw fewer third-party voter registration drives this year as the pandemic led to the cancellation of large gatherings.

David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, said the pandemic necessitated a change in voter registration strategies.

“We have been working with local small businesses, like restaurants and day care centers, to become voter registration hubs. We have used digital ads to target eligible Ohioans who aren’t registered to vote yet, and we’ve sent mail to voters who have recently moved to help them update their registration,” Pepper said, urging voters to check to make sure they are registered before Oct. 5.

“Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to distract and divide us, Ohioans are coming together ― Black and white, young and old — to vote in record numbers, demand that every single vote is counted and deliver our democracy," Pepper said.

These touch screen voting machines were first used last fall and will be used again this November at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Evan Machen, communications director of the Ohio Republican Party called the state GOP ground game the best in the country.

“We’ve made over 10 million voter contacts, and registered thousands of new voters,” Machen said. "The Biden campaign has knocked on zero doors and has virtually no campaign team in the state. We are extremely confident that Trump will win Ohio and our voters will turn out on Election Day.”

“In addition, under Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s leadership, our election in Ohio will be conducted safely and securely,” Machen said. "We have some of the best election laws in the nation.”

The Miami Valley Voter Protection Coalition has resumed operations and will be providing advice and legal resources to voters as they early vote or go to the polls, said Ellis Jacobs, senior attorney for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality.

“This group is strictly nonpartisan. We are not interested in who wins the election," Jacobs said. "We just want everyone who is legally registered to be able to vote and for all those votes to be counted.”

How do I contact my local county board of elections?

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578 E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505 Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603 E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Office Hours: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov

