Police: Mother charged with murder in Kentucky after 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl

Ludlow officers and EMTs responded to a home on the 200 block of Stokesay Street on Thursday afternoon for a report of a child not breathing, and they found the young boy in respiratory arrest, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV. He was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, 33-year-old Lauren Baker, told police the boy found her fentanyl and ate it while she slept. She woke up when his father arrived home, and they called 911 when they found the child in distress.