Police on scene of reported shooter in Middletown

Middletown police have surrounded 702 Charles St. on a report of a person firing from a window. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF
Middletown police have surrounded 702 Charles St. on a report of a person firing from a window. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF

News
By Lauren Pack
31 minutes ago

Middletown police are on the scene of a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building, according to a city spokesperson.

A perimeter has been set up around 702 Charles Street, and the department’s Special Response Team is on the way.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

