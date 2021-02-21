Police: Over 50 grams of meth found in Preble County narcotics search warrant

Buddy Fulton, 37 and Latricia Proctor, 41, of Eaton and Cheyenne Skidmore, 21, of West Alexandria were arrested at the scene. Fulton reportedly lived at the house that officers searched.

Fulton was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and multiple firearm specifications, the release said. Fulton is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also has convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, domestic violence and multiple other drug-related convictions.