Police: Over 50 grams of meth found in Preble County narcotics search warrant

More than 50 grams of methamphetamine, about 100 tablets of fentanyl and about five grams of cocaine were found after the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Eaton Police executed a search warrant on Thursday. Three people were arrested.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of North Barron Street, a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said. Along with several grams of drugs, investigators found two loaded firearms, one of which was stolen from Richmond, Indiana. They also found $564 and several items related to drug use and trafficking.
Buddy Fulton, 37 and Latricia Proctor, 41, of Eaton and Cheyenne Skidmore, 21, of West Alexandria were arrested at the scene. Fulton reportedly lived at the house that officers searched.
Fulton was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and multiple firearm specifications, the release said. Fulton is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also has convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, domestic violence and multiple other drug-related convictions.
Proctor was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and complicity in the commission of an offense, both felonies. Skidmore was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor.