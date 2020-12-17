Police: Woman was playing with gun before shooting 16-year-old Hamilton boy in the head

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with the death of a teenage boy Thursday morning at a Hamilton residence.
Aerial Katelynn Brazzell is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16.
Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue at 1:20 a.m., police said.
According to police, Brazzell was “playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head.” Brazzell was booked into the Butler County Jail Thursday morning at 9:39 a.m.
Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.
Boggs was found suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound” after police were called, according to a police report. He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In the 911 call obtained the Journal-News, a woman is heard screaming during most of the two minutes. A woman shrieks and another yells, “What is the address?” as the dispatcher tries ask questions and send help.
After a few seconds, a woman says, “Hi, I guess there’s a kid shot here.” She was able to give a address, but hung up after saying she was in the house. There was no answer when the dispatcher called back.