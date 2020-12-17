Police: Woman was playing with gun before shooting 16-year-old Hamilton boy in the head

Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.

Boggs was found suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound” after police were called, according to a police report. He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the 911 call obtained the Journal-News, a woman is heard screaming during most of the two minutes. A woman shrieks and another yells, “What is the address?” as the dispatcher tries ask questions and send help.

After a few seconds, a woman says, “Hi, I guess there’s a kid shot here.” She was able to give a address, but hung up after saying she was in the house. There was no answer when the dispatcher called back.