Pop-up pantry service at Serve City in Hamilton gets support from Queen of Peace; community’s help sought

While the support from Queen of Peace is expected to continue, the community can also support the fund created by the Hamilton Catholic grade school as the QOP Food Insecurity Fund was established through the Hamilton Community Foundation to support the mission. To raise more awareness of Serve City’s initiative, the organization is hosting a walk from noon to 10 a.m. this Saturday called “The Source Stomps Out Hunger.”

“At the end of the year last year, we had temporarily suspended our food pantry here at Serve City to give us time to restabilize and give us a more sustainable plan, and right off the bat, the students at Queen of Peace Catholic School, they did a fundraiser to bring back the food pantry,” said Gambrell.

Explore Click here to find out more about The Source Stomps Out Hunger Walk

While there’s not enough funding to bring back a permanent food pantry, as it would cost about $100,000 a year, they were able to revitalize it as a pop-up pantry back in June. Gambrell said the hope is to increase the pop-up’s frequency to once a week at the shelter supporting people experiencing homelessness.

“This fundraising is helping to provide the money we need for that fund, so we can continue to provide this pop-up food pantry, with the hope to be able to add more days on to it,” he said.

The need for the pantry was growing when it was forced to close. In 2022, they had more than 15,000 visits, and it increased to more than 21,000 visits in 2023, a 25% increase.

“To have to temporarily suspend our food pantry hurt so many families when there were so many more in need of those resources,” he said.

Tammi Ector, Serve City’s executive director, said she appreciates how young people were the ones stepping up to help out the shelter.

“They just went into full action and galvanized and with a very short time,” she said. “They’ve really taken ownership of this and we’re appreciative of their participation, and they’ve continued to help support Serve City.”

While there are five pantries within walking distance of Serve City, Ector said it’s important to have the pop-up pantry as there are people without transportation and kids.

“The pantry that operated here was very important for them,” she said. “It stretched their food stamps, it made their money go further, and it enabled them to be able to access food in a way they could have kids with them, carry bags of grocery and just go a few blocks rather than miles.”

The walk will be at the former Vora Technology Park, 101 Knightsbridge Drive, with registration taking place as early as 9:15 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be a few short addresses ahead of the awareness walk, which there are two routes: 2 miles and 3/4 of a mile. After the walk, there will be refreshments and music.

Gambrell said about 13% of Butler County faces food insecurity, which is more than 6,400 people.

“We want everyone and anyone to come out and participate,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Source Stomps Out Hunger”

When: 9:15 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Vora Technology Park, 101 Knightsbridge Drive, Hamilton

Details: facebook.com/events/1228633154945709