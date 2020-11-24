X

Possible coronavirus exposure closes Public Health clinic

The Reibold Building stands at the southwest corner of Fourth and Main Streets in downtown Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

By Kristen Spicker

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is closing its clinic in Dayton’s Reibold Building due to a staffing shortage caused by potential coronavirus exposure.

The clinic, located at 117 S. Main St., is closed effective immediately. It will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Contact tracing is taking place. At this time, it is not believed that any members of the public were exposed to the virus. The clinic will be cleaned before it reopens.

Public Health will contact patients with appointments during this time so that they can reschedule.

