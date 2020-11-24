X

Public Health to give update on coronavirus in Montgomery County today

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County speaks during a coronavirus update Tuesday, March, 24, 2020.
Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County speaks during a coronavirus update Tuesday, March, 24, 2020.

Local News | 42 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and local leaders will provide an update on coronavirus spread in the Montgomery County area this morning.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, Lisa Henderson of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and Shannon Cox of Montgomery County Educational Services Center will be present for the 10 a.m. press conference.

ExploreMontgomery County stay-at-home advisory runs through Dec. 17

The meeting will be available live on Public Health’s Facebook page.

Last week, Public Health signed a stay-at-home advisory, asking Montgomery County residents to stay home as much as possible through Dec. 17 to slow the spread of the virus.

“I think less contact and making your circle very small is what’s necessary in order for us to save lives. And that’s really the message here,” said Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County board president J. Michael Sims speaking Wednesday at a special board meeting.

ExploreDeWine, hospitals warn of staff shortages as cases rise

Under the resolution people are advised to only leave home for essential activities, such as work, getting groceries or food or seeking medical care.

Montgomery County has the fourth highest number of total coronavirus cases in the state. As of Monday, there have been 19,636 total cases, 1,815 hospitalizations and 225 deaths reported, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.