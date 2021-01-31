Precipitation to taper off today, colder temperatures to remain

A wintry mix of snow and rain turned roads in southwest Ohio into a slushy mess Sunday and Monday’s additional precipitation and barely changing temperatures are expected to continue to make driving conditions tricky.
The Dayton area received slightly more than 3 inches of snowfall along and just north of I-70 and as much as 1.5 inches south of the highway, while the Springfield area saw approximately 4 inches of snow, according to John Franks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures that rose above freezing Sunday turned the snow to rain and prevented those areas from receiving the 6 inches that fell in some communities in West Central Ohio and the 9 inches or so that fell further north in the Lima area, Franks said.
Melting snow has also caused some areas to flood, such as Fairfield Road and Crossing Boulevard in Beavercreek.
Wintry weather led to an increase in the amount of crashes fielded by Ohio State Highway Patrol posts in the region, according to Sgt. Bradley Hess, of the Dayton post. Preliminary reports for this weekend saw OSHP respond to 40 crashes from its Dayton, Piqua, Xenia and Springfield posts, which cover Montgomery, Preble, Miami, Darke, Greene and Clarke counties. .
In comparison, the weekend prior saw OSHP respond to 26 crashes, Hess said.
No fatal crashes were reported as of Sunday afternoon, only minor collisions, vehicles driving off the road and two jack-knifed tractor trailers, Hess said.
Temperatures could rise to 30 degrees by daybreak in the Dayton and Springfield areas but are not forecast to increase beyond that, Franks said. With refreeze a possibility, today’s commute “could be a little more shaky or dicey” than those who had to drive during Sunday morning’s snowfall.
“A good snow shower is going to lay down a quick quarter of an inch,” Franks said. “So if we get two or three of those, you could have a little bit more, but some (areas) may not see any of those showers.”
Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 mph, he said.
By Monday night, the snow will stop, leading to a cold, breezy night as clouds gradually decrease. Nighttime temperatures will dip to a low of around 20 degrees, with the wind chill making it feel as low as about 10 degrees, Franks said.
A few lingering snow showers are possible Monday into Tuesday, but the region will begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon. The day will stay chilly in the mid 20s with sunshine possible. Wednesday will warm to the low 30s with the region staying dry.
Precipitation could return Thursday with the Miami Valley closing the work week with more wet weather. Details and the timing of any precipitation is not clear at this time, however.
