Precipitation to taper off today, colder temperatures to remain

In comparison, the weekend prior saw OSHP respond to 26 crashes, Hess said.

No fatal crashes were reported as of Sunday afternoon, only minor collisions, vehicles driving off the road and two jack-knifed tractor trailers, Hess said.

Temperatures could rise to 30 degrees by daybreak in the Dayton and Springfield areas but are not forecast to increase beyond that, Franks said. With refreeze a possibility, today’s commute “could be a little more shaky or dicey” than those who had to drive during Sunday morning’s snowfall.

“A good snow shower is going to lay down a quick quarter of an inch,” Franks said. “So if we get two or three of those, you could have a little bit more, but some (areas) may not see any of those showers.”

Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 mph, he said.

By Monday night, the snow will stop, leading to a cold, breezy night as clouds gradually decrease. Nighttime temperatures will dip to a low of around 20 degrees, with the wind chill making it feel as low as about 10 degrees, Franks said.

A few lingering snow showers are possible Monday into Tuesday, but the region will begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon. The day will stay chilly in the mid 20s with sunshine possible. Wednesday will warm to the low 30s with the region staying dry.

Precipitation could return Thursday with the Miami Valley closing the work week with more wet weather. Details and the timing of any precipitation is not clear at this time, however.

