Propane tanker gets stuck in snow, then slides into creek

A liquid propane tanker truck overturned into a creek Monday after sliding off a small bridge while it was being towed in Springfield Twp.
The tanker truck delivered fuel to the house in the 1000 block of Shrine Road when it became stuck in snow. Dan’s Towing was called to tow it from the property, but the tanker’s front wheels slid off a bridge into the creek.
There were no injuries, but a hazmat team from the Springfield Division of Fire was called for what Assistant Chief Matt Smith said was a small spill.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was notified of the spill, which was described as a sheen on the water.
Part of the creek was frozen, which Smith said acted as a dam.
