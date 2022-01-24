Hamburger icon
Propane tanker gets stuck in snow, then slides into creek

A liquid propane tanker truck slid off a bridge into a creek while it was being towed from private property Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the 1000 block of Shrine Road in Springfield Twp. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Bill Lackey
25 minutes ago

A liquid propane tanker truck overturned into a creek Monday after sliding off a small bridge while it was being towed in Springfield Twp.

The tanker truck delivered fuel to the house in the 1000 block of Shrine Road when it became stuck in snow. Dan’s Towing was called to tow it from the property, but the tanker’s front wheels slid off a bridge into the creek.

There were no injuries, but a hazmat team from the Springfield Division of Fire was called for what Assistant Chief Matt Smith said was a small spill.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was notified of the spill, which was described as a sheen on the water.

Part of the creek was frozen, which Smith said acted as a dam.

About the Author

Follow Bill Lackey on facebook

Bill Lackey, the Springfield News-Sun photojournalist, has been taking pictures for the News-Sun for over 20 years. He has photographed most of the major events in Clark and Champaign Counties in the past two decades. Bill is a Dayton native and attended Northridge High School. He has a BA from Eastern Kentucky University.

