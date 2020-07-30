Public Health releases results from coronavirus pop-up testing

More than 200 people who went to coronavirus pop-up testing sites in Montgomery County were positive for the virus, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
The agency held three free testing events on July 16, 17 and 20 in Huber Heights, Trotwood and Jefferson Twp., with 3,704 people being tested.
The following are the test results for each location:
Rose Music Center, Huber Heights
Total tests: 1,058
Negative: 1,011
Positive: 47
Trotwood Madison High School, Trotwood
Total tests: 1,168
Negative: 1,097
Positive: 71
Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Jefferson Twp.
Total tests: 1,478
Negative: 1,387
Positive: 91
Anyone with questions about the virus can call Public Health’s coronavirus information line at 937-225-6217.