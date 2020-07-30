X

Public Health releases results from coronavirus pop-up testing

Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER
Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | July 30, 2020
By Kristen Spicker

More than 200 people who went to coronavirus pop-up testing sites in Montgomery County were positive for the virus, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

The agency held three free testing events on July 16, 17 and 20 in Huber Heights, Trotwood and Jefferson Twp., with 3,704 people being tested.

The following are the test results for each location:

Rose Music Center, Huber Heights

Total tests: 1,058

Negative: 1,011

Positive: 47

Trotwood Madison High School, Trotwood

Total tests: 1,168

Negative: 1,097

Positive: 71

Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Jefferson Twp.

Total tests: 1,478

Negative: 1,387

Positive: 91

Anyone with questions about the virus can call Public Health’s coronavirus information line at 937-225-6217.

