Free coronavirus pop-up testing site announced in Jefferson Twp. next week

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced a new free coronavirus pop-up testing Monday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Testing will be available Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. at 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.
No appointment or doctor’s note are required to be tested. Public Health cannot test people who have already tested positive for the virus and does not provide “back-to-work” notes or testing.
Those attending the pop-up testing are asked to keep distance from others while waiting to be tested as people with active cases of coronavirus are expected to be at the site.
About 3,500 people were tested during three pop-up testing dates hosted by Public Health earlier this month. Results have not been released from those dates at this time.
Call Public Health’s coronavirus information line at 937-225-6217 with any questions.