Breaking News

BREAKING: Kettering school board votes to change return plan due to coronavirus

X

Public Health to give away face masks in Dayton today

Matt Fisher (left) and Stacy Shern with the COVID-19 Community Health Equality Education and Outreach Team hand out free masks at the Northwest Branch Library on Philadelphia Drive on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Matt Fisher (left) and Stacy Shern with the COVID-19 Community Health Equality Education and Outreach Team hand out free masks at the Northwest Branch Library on Philadelphia Drive on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Free surgical face masks will be given away at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton today.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will hand out masks from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.

ExploreCoronavirus: Montgomery County remains level 3, new cases continue to fall

Each individual will be receive one mask and they will be handed out while supplies last.

The giveaway is one of multiple events planned across Montgomery County as Public Health works to make sure residents have access to face masks.

“We just want to make sure everyone realizes how important wearing the masks are because it cuts down the spread of COVID between people,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor at Public Health. “If both people are wearing masks it will significantly cut down the spread.”

ExploreDeWine: ‘Racism is a public health crisis'

Mask giveaways have already been held at the Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch and the Salem Avenue Home Depot. The next event is scheduled for Monday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.