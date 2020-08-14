Public Health to give away face masks in Dayton today

Free surgical face masks will be given away at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton today.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will hand out masks from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Each individual will be receive one mask and they will be handed out while supplies last.
The giveaway is one of multiple events planned across Montgomery County as Public Health works to make sure residents have access to face masks.
“We just want to make sure everyone realizes how important wearing the masks are because it cuts down the spread of COVID between people,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor at Public Health. “If both people are wearing masks it will significantly cut down the spread.”
Mask giveaways have already been held at the Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch and the Salem Avenue Home Depot. The next event is scheduled for Monday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.