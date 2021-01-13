Public Health to share details on coronavirus vaccine rollout Thursday afternoon

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will provide details on Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine distribution on Thursday afternoon.
Information will be shared during a briefing at 4 p.m., which will be livestreamed on Public Health’s Facebook page.
Phase 1B is scheduled to start next week with people ages 80 and older.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that about 800 vaccine providers have been approved to administer shots, including pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices.
More providers will be approved to distribute the vaccine as Ohio continues to work through Phase 1B.
Local health departments and emergency management agencies across the state are scheduled to share information on where, when and how those eligible can get vaccinated today and tomorrow.
Phase 1B is scheduled to rollout on the following days:
- Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and above
- Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe medical conditions
- Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff
- Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and above
For more information on Public Health and coronavirus, visit https://www.phdmc.org/vaccine-update.