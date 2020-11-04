Races for four Congressional incumbents called, incumbents reelected

The Associated Press reported that Turner, R-Dayton; Jordan, R-Urbana; Davidson, R-Troy; and Chabot R-Cincinnati, were re-elected over challengers Desiree Tims, Shannon Freshour, Vanessa Enoch and Kate Schroder respectively.

Turner, the 60-year-old former Dayton mayor, has served 18 years in Congress. He campaigned on his expertise in national security and defense, saying he is well positioned to protect jobs and programs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.