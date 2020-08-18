Community marches in Dayton in rally to support Postal Service

Peter Hall, a Centerville High School student who organized the event, said he wanted to host the rally for two reasons. First, he wanted to uphold the Postal Service as a function of democracy.

“People vote by mail every year for a variety of reasons, if they’re in the military or have to work, but especially this year with the pandemic, it’s important for those who are immunocompromised or those who are living with someone who’s high risk,” he said. “We saw a warning in 46 states that the post office may not be able to process ballots, so we’re here to say we need to fund these organizations to make sure it can handle this as part of our democracy.”