Recognize these items? Call Beavercreek police.

Beavercreek police is trying to return items likely stolen during multiple burglaries to their rightful owners.
Officers finished an investigation connected to the burglaries and breaking and entering complaints Monday that led to the recovery of the items.
Recovered property - Likely stolen On Monday August 17 The Beavercreek Police Department concluded an investigation...Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020
The items were being kept in a storage unit in Beavercreek, according to police.
The department has returned most of the items, but still have some things they are trying to return to owners.
Anyone who owns any of the items pictured should call Det. Kempf at 937-562-7989.