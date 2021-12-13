dayton-daily-news logo
Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect

Store photo of a suspect in a robbery Sunday night at a Franklin Shell Station. FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
By Lauren Pack
A Franklin gas station was robbed a gunpoint Sunday night, and police are seeking help finding the suspect.

At about 8:42 p.m. the suspect entered Shell Gas Station on Ohio 123 and demanded money. The suspect displayed a gun, pointed it at the clerk then demanding money, according to Franklin police. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a silver Pontiac four-door car.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, in is mid-30s to mid-40s and wearing a black beanie cap, black hoodie and a blue medical mask. The get-away vehicle fled south on Ohio 123 heading toward Ohio 122.

If anyone has any information on this robbery or the suspect, is asked to call Detective Stephen Figliola at the Franklin Police Department at (937) 746-2882.

Lauren Pack
