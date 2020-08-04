Region reflects on Oregon District shooting one year later

>> Site chosen, plans still under way for permanent Oregon District memorial

The Dayton Police Department and City of Dayton urged those struggling with the anniversary to seek help and reach out for support.

“It’s OK if the next few days/weeks are hard for you, we feel it too,” read a statement from police. “Please reach out to friends/family or professionals if you need to talk.”

“We recognize that the Aug. 4 anniversary may cause anxiety and other feelings relating to tragedy,” the City of Dayton said. “We encourage anyone suffering to seek help by contacting the Montgomery County Victim/Witness Division - 24 Hour Crisis Hotline 937-225-5623.”

The Cincinnati FBI also released a statement offering support to those impacted and honoring the victims.

“On the one-year anniversary of the horrific mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District, the FBI offers our continued support to the victims, their families, and all who were impacted in the community,” the agency posted on Twitter. “We remain engaged with our partners at the Dayton Police Department in this ongoing investigation and will continue to do so to ensure all evidence and information connected to this case is thoroughly examined.”