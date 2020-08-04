Region reflects on Oregon District shooting one year later

One year after a gunman killed nine people and injured dozens in Dayton’s Oregon District, people across the Miami Valley region and throughout the state are reflecting on the tragic night and honoring those impacted.
“One year ago, Dayton saw one of the most horrific days in its history. And we’ve had many, many hard days since,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said on Twitter. “Yet Dayton continues to shine. We’ve wrapped arms around one another, disrupted our lives to keep others healthy, and stood shoulder to shoulder against injustice. We are a gritty city, and we have shown time and again that we can face any challenge that comes our way.”
The mayor also shared a mosaic made up of dozens of photos submitted by people across the Miami Valley showcasing positive moments in the Dayton area over the last year.
The mayor also shared a mosaic made up of dozens of photos submitted by people across the Miami Valley showcasing positive moments in the Dayton area over the last year.
The Dayton Police Department and City of Dayton urged those struggling with the anniversary to seek help and reach out for support.
“It’s OK if the next few days/weeks are hard for you, we feel it too,” read a statement from police. “Please reach out to friends/family or professionals if you need to talk.”
“We recognize that the Aug. 4 anniversary may cause anxiety and other feelings relating to tragedy,” the City of Dayton said. “We encourage anyone suffering to seek help by contacting the Montgomery County Victim/Witness Division - 24 Hour Crisis Hotline 937-225-5623.”
The Cincinnati FBI also released a statement offering support to those impacted and honoring the victims.
“On the one-year anniversary of the horrific mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District, the FBI offers our continued support to the victims, their families, and all who were impacted in the community,” the agency posted on Twitter. “We remain engaged with our partners at the Dayton Police Department in this ongoing investigation and will continue to do so to ensure all evidence and information connected to this case is thoroughly examined.”