Report: Woman found dead in Preble County had possible head trauma

Lowery’s cause and manner of death have not been released at this time. The report listed her death as “nature unknown.”

A woman and man told deputies that they were driving around looking at fall scenery when they saw what appeared to be a body on the side of the road.

“They advised they called out to the person and there was no response," the report read. “They advised they stood there for a few minutes and did not observe any movement, so they called the sheriff’s office.”

In a 911 call, a woman told dispatchers that the woman, later identified as Lowery, was clothed and facedown in a ditch.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the death. We will update this story as more information is released.