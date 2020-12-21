Riverside approves zoning for new storage units in old Morris Furniture building

Mark Quinn, a resident associated with U-Haul, asked council not to put in a direct competitor after denying U-Haul, which already operates in Riverside, a new space.

“I’m opposed to having a competitor go in after we were denied,” he said.

He said U-Haul would like to pursue another spot in the city for a new storage facility.

Freda Patterson, Riverside resident, also commented during the meeting on the way council had changed their votes for different businesses.

“For those who are voting for the rezoning for Morris for self storage, I would like for you to please explain how this is OK when it was not OK for the Kmart building,” she said.

Peter Williams, Riverside mayor, and April Franklin, council member, both said that council should make a comprehensive plan for businesses coming into Riverside.

Businesses need to be able to expect how they’ll be treated, Williams said.

“This is what people who look to invest in our city are looking for,” he said. “They look for consistency.”

There has been little opposition from Riverside residents who live near the new storage facility.