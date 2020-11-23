Riverside considers zoning change for new storage business

Franklin said the parcel should remain zoned for businesses because she felt that property had the ability to grow.

Councilwoman Brenda Fry argued this property was different. She said the Harshman Road location is close to other industrial lots and it is lower density, versus the Woodman Drive location that was considered for U-Haul, which had more residential homes around it.

“It does not seem like that much more of a stretch,” she said.

Resident Freda Patterson spoke at Thursday’s council meeting in favor of the project but against the inconsistency of council.

“If it doesn’t work in one place, it doesn’t work in another,” she said. “I’m not against this company, we need the business.”

Council voted to allow a second hearing for the project, which will be at the council meeting on Dec. 17. Full videos for both the city council meeting and the planning commission meeting are on YouTube.