Road trip: Useful tips for RV beginners

The RV industry has been consistently growing for years. The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association says the RV industry creates $50 billion in economic impact in the United States, with roughly 23,000 businesses currently in operation. More than 504 RVs were shipped in 2017, and in Canada the industry is responsible for more than $7 billion in retail sales, states RVIA and Statista.

Roughly 40 million Americans go RV camping each year, and millennials make up approximately 38 percent of campers, according to a report from CNBC. New RV enthusiasts are getting on the road every day, and such travelers can benefit from the wisdom and experience of those who have blazed trails before them.