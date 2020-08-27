School reopening triggers lawsuits in Ohio, other states

The Ohio School Boards Association filed a “friend of the court” brief, asking the court to “preserve the local authority of boards of education.”

“The principle at issue — the right of a board of education to exercise its vested authority to manage its schools and govern its pupils without interference by a few parents who disagree with a board’s decision — has broad import for school boards’ decision-making authority, going well beyond the current pandemic,” OSBA said in a filing with two other state education groups.

The next deadline for briefs to be filed in the case is Sept. 3. In the meantime, Upper Arlington schools are operating entirely via remote learning.

California parents sue

California officials banned in-person school in more than half the state’s counties, and two groups of parents sued in federal district court, saying their children would be “deprived of an adequate education.”

The parents say distance learning is less effective for special needs and lower-income students who face barriers to online models. Their lawsuit cites the due process and equal protection clauses of the constitution as well as federal laws addressing civil rights and special education.

State officials opposed the group’s request for a temporary restraining order, saying their arguments misstate the health risks of COVID-19. A key hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Florida teachers sue

Florida issued a state order that most schools had to make in-person, five-day-per-week school available for families who want it by the end of August or lose funding.

Teachers unions sued the governor and state education commissioner, arguing that the order violates the state Constitution’s provision for “safe” and “secure” public schools.

On Monday, a judge granted a temporary injunction against the state’s order, calling parts of it unconstitutional. That means individual districts can decide for themselves. But state officials immediately said they would appeal the ruling.

Iowa lawsuit

The school district in Iowa City, along with the state teachers union, sued Iowa’s governor and state education department over a partial reopening order that would require in-person school at least half the time.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pointed to a recently passed law saying schools “shall not take action to provide instruction primarily through remote-learning opportunities” unless the governor approves.

Explore Three Lebanon students test positive during first week of school

The plaintiffs say the law conflicts with the governor’s Constitutional responsibility to protect the people of the state. They also say state law gives local schools authority over their education plans, calling this the wrong time for a one-size-fits-all approach. The state’s largest school district, in Des Moines, filed its own similar lawsuit Tuesday.

Other cases

Arguments are scheduled Sept. 11 in Massachusetts’ Supreme Judicial Court in a case where a private school and others argued that local health boards, not the governor, have decision-making authority in a pandemic.

In Oregon, a federal judge denied three Christian schools’ request to be allowed to open despite the governor’s order that all public and private K-12 schools stay closed.