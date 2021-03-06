Search for Middletown 6-year-old’s body to resume Sunday on Ohio River in Indiana

Hutchinson’s mother and her boyfriend told police they disposed of his body in the river last weekend after she ran over and killed him while trying to abandon him in a Preble County Park. They told police they drove to the area of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and put the body in the Ohio River.

Brittany Gosney, his mother, and boyfriend James Hamilton were indicted on Friday on 31 combined charges in the case, including crimes against two of James’ siblings. Gosney’s charges include murder and involuntary manslaughter.