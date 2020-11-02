SEE FULL LIST: 30+ businesses may get Dayton coronavirus relief funds

The city’s small business capital grant program already has awarded more than $165,000 to local companies, including restaurants like South Park Tavern, Lock 27 Brewing, Coco’s Bistro, Bar Granada, Roost and Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

Event centers the Brightside and the Steam Plant Dayton also have received funding, and so have Speakeasy Yoga, Now and Zen DIY Studio, Oakwood Car Wash and Gem City Car Wash.