SEE FULL LIST: 30+ businesses may get Dayton coronavirus relief funds

The city of Dayton has approved giving grants to 14 businesses using some of its federal coronavirus economic relief funds, and more approvals are expected soon.
The city’s small business capital grant program already has awarded more than $165,000 to local companies, including restaurants like South Park Tavern, Lock 27 Brewing, Coco’s Bistro, Bar Granada, Roost and Jimmie’s Ladder 11.
Event centers the Brightside and the Steam Plant Dayton also have received funding, and so have Speakeasy Yoga, Now and Zen DIY Studio, Oakwood Car Wash and Gem City Car Wash.
On Wednesday, Dayton City Commissioners will consider awarding more than $37,600 to Salar Restaurant & Lounge, Mudlick Tap House and Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill.
Mudlick plans to use its funds to cover the cost of outdoor patio improvements meant to improve guest safety, including multiple clear plastic igloos.
Salar proposes using its grant to help pay for an expanded outdoor eating area, including furniture and fixtures, pop-up patio construction and materials.
Carmel’s also wants to use its money to pay for new outdoor seating intended to help with social distancing.
Here is a full list of small business capital grant recipients and applicants who may receive money.
Approved by city commission or city administration
The Steam Plant Dayton (St. Peter Partners), $15,000
South Park Tavern (South Park Ventures), $10,618
Brightside Music & Event Venue (Stoan Holdings), $14,189
Speakeasy Yoga, $14,189
Coco’s Bistro (Hector’s Inc.), $14,750
Bar Granada (Granada Holdings), $14,964
Roost Modern Italian (Veritas Foods), $13,943
Lock 27 Brewing, $15,000
Jimmie’s Ladder 11, $12,484
Gem City Car Wash (Ram Pride), $15,000
Oakwood Car Wash (Dolly D Development), $11,982
Pending city commission approval
Salar Restaurant and Lounge (To Foods 3), $11,004
Mudlick Tap House, $14,959
Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill (Austins Grill), $11,650
Wholly Grounds (Little Gem Coffee Co.), $10,714
Pending city administrative approval
Puff Apothecary (Puff Puff Poof), $9,859
Century Bar (SH Spirited Merchants), $9,886
Dublin Pub, $9,651
Gem City Catfe, $9,939
Poelking Lanes, $5,969
Texas Beef & Cattle Co., $8,258
Picture Perfect Paint Parties, $9,921
Ghostlight Coffee, $9,229
St. Anne the Tart, $7,660
Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, $9,997
Fifth Street Brewpub, $2,329
Studio 816 Hair & Beaute Bar, $1,831
Rich Taste Catering, $1,171