SEE FULL LIST: 30+ businesses may get Dayton coronavirus relief funds

Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton installed plastic igloos on its patio to keep guests safe during the pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Cornelius Frolik

The city of Dayton has approved giving grants to 14 businesses using some of its federal coronavirus economic relief funds, and more approvals are expected soon.

The city’s small business capital grant program already has awarded more than $165,000 to local companies, including restaurants like South Park Tavern, Lock 27 Brewing, Coco’s Bistro, Bar Granada, Roost and Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

Event centers the Brightside and the Steam Plant Dayton also have received funding, and so have Speakeasy Yoga, Now and Zen DIY Studio, Oakwood Car Wash and Gem City Car Wash.

On Wednesday, Dayton City Commissioners will consider awarding more than $37,600 to Salar Restaurant & Lounge, Mudlick Tap House and Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill.

Mudlick plans to use its funds to cover the cost of outdoor patio improvements meant to improve guest safety, including multiple clear plastic igloos.

Mudlick Tap House invested in plastic igloos during the pandemic. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Salar proposes using its grant to help pay for an expanded outdoor eating area, including furniture and fixtures, pop-up patio construction and materials.

Carmel’s also wants to use its money to pay for new outdoor seating intended to help with social distancing.

Here is a full list of small business capital grant recipients and applicants who may receive money.

A musician plays a guitar near Salar's outdoor patio during Out on 5th. Salar expanded its seating during the program, which shut down the street on weekends. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Approved by city commission or city administration

The Steam Plant Dayton (St. Peter Partners), $15,000

South Park Tavern (South Park Ventures), $10,618

Brightside Music & Event Venue (Stoan Holdings), $14,189

Speakeasy Yoga, $14,189

Coco’s Bistro (Hector’s Inc.), $14,750

Bar Granada (Granada Holdings), $14,964

Roost Modern Italian (Veritas Foods), $13,943

Lock 27 Brewing, $15,000

Jimmie’s Ladder 11, $12,484

Gem City Car Wash (Ram Pride), $15,000

Oakwood Car Wash (Dolly D Development), $11,982

Pending city commission approval

Salar Restaurant and Lounge (To Foods 3), $11,004

Mudlick Tap House, $14,959

Carmel’s Southwest & Mexican Grill (Austins Grill), $11,650

Wholly Grounds (Little Gem Coffee Co.), $10,714

Roost offered outdoor seating on East Fifth Street during the Out on 5th program, which ended in late October. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Pending city administrative approval

Puff Apothecary (Puff Puff Poof), $9,859

Century Bar (SH Spirited Merchants), $9,886

Dublin Pub, $9,651

Gem City Catfe, $9,939

Poelking Lanes, $5,969

Texas Beef & Cattle Co., $8,258

Picture Perfect Paint Parties, $9,921

Ghostlight Coffee, $9,229

St. Anne the Tart, $7,660

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, $9,997

Fifth Street Brewpub, $2,329

Studio 816 Hair & Beaute Bar, $1,831

Rich Taste Catering, $1,171

