Sheriff warns of scam caller posing as sergeant

A caller claims to be a Sgt. Brian Lewis from the sheriff’s office and tells the recipient that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The caller claims that the person must pay for bond using a credit card over the phone, a gift card or another form of payment if they don’t want to be arrested.

Some scammers can clone phone numbers to appear legitimate. Sometimes, the phone number may seem like it’s from the sheriff’s office, but it has actually been spoofed, according to the sheriff’s office.