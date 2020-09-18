Sheriff warns of scam caller posing as sergeant

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning residents of phone scams that have been reported throughout the area.
A caller claims to be a Sgt. Brian Lewis from the sheriff’s office and tells the recipient that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The caller claims that the person must pay for bond using a credit card over the phone, a gift card or another form of payment if they don’t want to be arrested.
Some scammers can clone phone numbers to appear legitimate. Sometimes, the phone number may seem like it’s from the sheriff’s office, but it has actually been spoofed, according to the sheriff’s office.
"These scammers can be very convincing, and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Streck.
The sheriff’s office does not call residents and threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants or missed court dates. Anyone who receives a similar call should hang up and report it to their local police department.