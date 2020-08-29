Sheriff’s office investigating after crash injures two, one seriously, before driver flees

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash Friday evening that left one car crashed into a pole and an SUV on its top.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 6:43 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wentworth Avenue in Harrison Township.
Deputies found a 2002 Dodge Intrepid that had crashed into a utility pole and a 2009 Nissan Murano on its top.
After investigation, deputies said that the Murano was traveling southbound on Salem Avenue in the left through lane at high speed and crossed into the right through lane, crashing into the Intrepid. The impact caused the Intrepid to drive off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, while the Murano flipped.
The driver of the Murano fled the scene and was not found, the sheriff’s office said. Two passengers were left in the SUV, and one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger wasn’t hurt.
The driver of the Intrepid, a 43-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, and was also taken to the hospital.
This crash remains under investigation.