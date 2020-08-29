Sheriff’s office investigating after crash injures two, one seriously, before driver flees

After investigation, deputies said that the Murano was traveling southbound on Salem Avenue in the left through lane at high speed and crossed into the right through lane, crashing into the Intrepid. The impact caused the Intrepid to drive off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, while the Murano flipped.

The driver of the Murano fled the scene and was not found, the sheriff’s office said. Two passengers were left in the SUV, and one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger wasn’t hurt.