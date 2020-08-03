Shooting on Otterbein Avenue stemmed from argument, according to records

An argument reportedly led to a shooting that injured a man on Otterbein Avenue in Dayton late Friday morning.
John Aaron Evans, 25, of Dayton went to a house in the 3700 block of Otterbein Avenue to drop off some clothing to another man just before noon, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The two began to argue, and then Evans reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired, hitting the other man in the leg.
Evans initially fled the area, but later turned himself into police, according to court records.
He was charged with two counts of felonious assault.