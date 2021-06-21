Attempted robbery leads to deadly New Carlisle pizza business shooting

The shooting reportedly happened at Papa John’s, 410 N. Main St.

CareFlight initially was requested to take an injured person to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The request for CareFlight was canceled about 11:42 p.m.

Part of Main Street was closed, and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted deputies at the scene.

New Carlisle and Bethel Twp. paramedics also responded to the scene.

A crowd gathered as deputies investigated.