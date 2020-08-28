Showers, thunderstorms to sweep through area with remnants of Laura

Tomorrow, showers will again be likely starting in the early morning, which are likely to become thunderstorms shortly after dawn. The NWS again warned that some of these could be severe, with a potential for damaging winds and heavy local rainfall leading to flooding.

However, rain chances will steadily decline throughout the day, until it falls away entirely soon after dark. Also overnight the clouds will begin to break up.

Temperatures will be cooler, with a high of around 83 degrees and a low of a cool 57 degrees. The NWS said that cool temperatures for Saturday night will be part of a general cooling trend, which will continue into next week.

On Sunday, we will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures rising to around 79 degrees. We will see some more clouds again overnight as temperatures again dip down into the upper 50s, with a low of around 57 degrees.