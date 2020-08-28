Showers, thunderstorms to sweep through area with remnants of Laura

Today we will see showers and thunderstorms as remnants of Hurricane Laura, which lessened to a tropical depression after dark on Thursday, continue to push through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
What will start as a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning will rise to make storms likely starting around 11 a.m.
The NWS warned that some of these storms could be severe, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging winds, though local heavy rainfall will also be possible, which could lead to flooding.
Chances will drop slightly in the evening, but will start to rise again overnight, although the chance of a thunderstorm will be lower.
Temperatures will be hot, with a high near 88 degrees today, falling to around 69 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow, showers will again be likely starting in the early morning, which are likely to become thunderstorms shortly after dawn. The NWS again warned that some of these could be severe, with a potential for damaging winds and heavy local rainfall leading to flooding.
However, rain chances will steadily decline throughout the day, until it falls away entirely soon after dark. Also overnight the clouds will begin to break up.
Temperatures will be cooler, with a high of around 83 degrees and a low of a cool 57 degrees. The NWS said that cool temperatures for Saturday night will be part of a general cooling trend, which will continue into next week.
On Sunday, we will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures rising to around 79 degrees. We will see some more clouds again overnight as temperatures again dip down into the upper 50s, with a low of around 57 degrees.