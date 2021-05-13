Skydiver injured, taken to hospital in Middletown

A skydiver was injured Wednesday evening at Hook Field in Middletown.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the municipal airport.
Middletown fire Chief Paul Lolli said one skydiver was taken by Middletown paramedics from the airport to Atrium Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, said the skydiver suffered an arm injury and was treated and released from the hospital.
He did not identify the skydiver, but said said the skydiver “made the appropriate emergency decisions that saved two lives.”
The incident involved two licensed skydivers, Hart said.