‘Smart thermostats’ central to DP&L grid modernization, advocates say

For weeks, PUCO has been taking testimony about a DP&L plan to build “smart grid” technology — technology that backers say would allow more precise communication and control between DP&L and its customers.

“The smart grid investments they are making are significant,” Matt Schilling, a spokesman for the PUCO, told the Dayton Daily News in December. “The only thing left at the PUCO is for the commissioners to issue a ruling and then DP&L can start work (assuming approval from commissioners).”

“This is a transformational for us,” DP&L spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said in December.

In October, DP&L reached a settlement on its plan to pursue smart grid technology with almost every party to the regulatory case, except for the Ohio Consumers Counsel, which did not sign a settlement.

Dayton city government, Honda, the University of Dayton, the Kroger Co. and others have indicated support for the plan.

DP&L proposes to spend up to $267.6 million on grid modernization in the first phase of the overall project.

The Ohio Consumers Counsel has taken issue with the proposal, stating that “[s]mart thermostats are unrelated to DP&L’s obligation to provide efficient, safe, reliable, nondiscriminatory and reasonably priced retail electric service.”

The office has also said “captive DP&L electric customers should not be required to subsidize the costs for smart thermostats for other customers who may have an interest in smart thermostats.”

Kabel told the Dayton Daily News in October that the plan will mean higher rates, an increase of 94 cents for the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) on DP&L’s “standard service offer.”

Electricity usage is calculated in kWh, or 1,000 watts used for one hour. As one example, a 100-watt light bulb on for ten hours uses one kilowatt-hour.