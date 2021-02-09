Snow: Wright-Patterson ‘closed’ to all but mission-essential personnel

Also: All COVID-19 vaccine second -dose appointments are canceled for today. Patients may come on Wednesday between 8 am and 3 pm, the 88th Medical Group said.

Only emergency medical services are available at the Wight-Patterson Medical Center during an installation closure.

For more information, employees are advised to call 937-656-SNOW (7669).

Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 30,000 military and civilian employees, but many of those employees are working remotely due to the pandemic.