Snow: Wright-Patterson ‘closed’ to all but mission-essential personnel

Last night’s snow has closed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to all but mission-essential personnel.
The base announced the closure Tuesday morning in a social media post.
“Employees are excused from duty today, except those personnel who are designated base-essential or mission-essential for current mission efforts as assigned by their commander or supervisor,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.
Base and mission-essential employees must use gate(s) 12A and 19B, the base advised.
Also: All COVID-19 vaccine second -dose appointments are canceled for today. Patients may come on Wednesday between 8 am and 3 pm, the 88th Medical Group said.
Only emergency medical services are available at the Wight-Patterson Medical Center during an installation closure.
For more information, employees are advised to call 937-656-SNOW (7669).
Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 30,000 military and civilian employees, but many of those employees are working remotely due to the pandemic.