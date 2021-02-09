Snowfall totals: How much snow did your area get?

Winter storms swept through the Miami Valley during the day Monday and overnight, bringing several inches of snow, especially along Interstate 70 and in a band to the south of the valley.
Below are how much snow each area has received, as reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
We will continue to update this story as more snow totals are reported.
Butler County
- Fairfield, 4 inches reported at 11:43 p.m.
- Hamilton, 3 inches 12:01 a.m.
- Middletown, 5 inches reported at 11:56 p.m.
- West Chester, 3.5 inches, reported 11:40 p.m. Monday
Montgomery County
- Dayton International Airport, 0.1 inches, reported 11:59 p.m. Monday
- Kettering, 2.5 inches reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday
Warren County
- Franklin, 3 inches reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday
- Mason, 5 inches reported at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday
- South Lebanon, 2.8 inches, reported 11 p.m. Monday
- Springboro, 4.5 inches reported 11:30 p.m. Monday
- Waynesville, 4.5 inches reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday