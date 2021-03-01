Softer water focus of Greene County project

Full-scale upgrades to existing infrastructure will be made. A new membrane building will also be built at the plant. Greene County is targeting the same hardness as Dayton and Montgomery County, Tincu said.

Shook and AECOM were selected for three design-build teams. Tincu hopes once the project is completed, Greene County homes will be able to phase out in-home softeners or at least turn them down significantly, saving homeowners time and money.

Tincu said the county will also start replacing about 27,000 water meters at homes by June of this year. It will take about a year for all meters to be replaced.

That project will cost $6 million, Tincu said.

Customers will have access to a new interface, which hasn’t been selected yet, that will be able to tell them about their water usage, Tincu said. Also this year, Greene County will continue work in 2021 on a new wellfield on Hilltop Road, Tincu said. The new wellfield will be able to produce between 3 million and 5 million gallons of water a day, which will enable Greene County to get off its reliance on the Montgomery County and Dayton water system.

This summer, Tincu said he would present a potential water rate increase to commissioners. The water rate increase would take place in 2022 or 2023. The increase would be about 1%, Tincu told commissioners on Thursday. Along with the water rate increase, the sewer rate would decrease.