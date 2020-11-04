Springboro area votes on new fire levy

Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad said the money would be used to build a new station serving the northwest part of the district, add staff for the station and other needs, and a community paramedic position, as well as upgrade existing equipment and the existing three fire station buildings.

The new station would serve residents and businesses on both sides of Ohio 741, Main Street in Springboro, including the Dorothy Lane Marketplace and Settlers Walk planned community.

In addition, a new service would be provided by three community paramedics focused on response to non-emergency medical calls, which are about 70 percent of the calls the department receives, according to the fire district.

The levy is expected to carry the district for 15 years and help pay for improvements boosting the department’s rating with the Insurance Service Office. This should translate to lower insurance rates, especially for businesses, Agenbroad said.

The district fire budget is running at a $1.2 million a year deficit and reserve funds are expected to run out in 2022, according to Clearcreek Twp. Fiscal Officer Russell Carolus.

Voters rejected a 2013 levy increase request.

Leading into election today, about 92,000 or 55 percent of Warren County voters had already cast their ballots, either in-person at the board office in Lebanon or by absentee ballot by mail or dropped in drop box, according to the Warren County Board of Elections.

